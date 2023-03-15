March 15, 2023 - Georgia Writers, Georgia’s preeminent nonprofit writing organization, has announced the 2023 Georgia Author of the Year Awards nominees.
Georgia Writers was established in 1994 as a nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging and promoting writers throughout Georgia. With the goal of promoting diverse authors and stories, GW provides resources for writers in all stages of the writing process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.