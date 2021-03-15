March 15, 2021 - SD Gunner Fund announced its 2nd Annual Sporting Clays Target Tournament on April 17, 2021. The event will take place at the Dorchester Hunting Preserve located in Midway, GA, and its goal is to raise awareness, provide financial funding as well as support the ongoing work of SD Gunner Fund.
SD Gunner Fund is dedicated to providing service dogs, therapy animals, financial assistance and so much more to Veterans, First Responders and exceptional needs children.
The Sporting Clay Shootout tournament begins at 0900 with registration at the Dorchester Hunting Preserve. The catered event includes 15 natural terrain clay pigeon target stations simulating the unpredictability of live-quarry shooting, offering a great variety of trajectories, angles, speeds, elevations, distances, and target sizes. Welcome swag bags, country style lunch, top shooter prizes and special custom auction items will be part of the event.
In 2020, during the pandemic, SD Gunner Fund still trained 16 service dogs for Veterans, 11 service dogs for children and 4 institution therapy dogs which were exposed to and serviced over 33, 000 children!! SDGF paid over $5000.00 in Veterinary care, saved, trained and adopted 14 rescue dogs. We also fed 2 medical facilities, 6 police precincts, 2 fire stations, 1 EMS station, 5 pharmacies and 1 pediatric facility all while funding over 10 local restaurants and their staff during the height of the Covid 19 shut down. We donated 8500 pounds of hurricane relief supplies to assist families in need, fed 500 meals to veterans and paid 10 exceptional need children’s medical accounts in full so that they may continue necessary therapies. This is just a small amount of what your donations can do with SD Gunner Fund.
SD Gunner Fund is the recipient of several prestigious awards for their work in the community including the Lincoln Caregiver Award (2015), the Georgia State Resolution 475, the Jefferson Award (2017), AKC Canine Excellence (2017), Best Fundraising event (2020, 2021) among several others.
For additional information about the 2nd Annual Sporting Clay Shootout, contact the SDGF Sporting Clay event chairperson, Elena Kelly-Nock at 912-695-6573 or email ElenaKNock@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.