March 15, 2023 - The 200 Club will hold their third annual Pooler Run for Heroes at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 in Pooler, Georgia. Residents will once again have the chance to sneak in a little more fun and fitness for a charity that cares for those who care for us. The multi-heat event begins on South Rogers Street in Pooler. The one-mile course will begin at the Pooler Parks and Recreation Department and finish at West Chatham Middle School. All participants are instructed to park at the finish, West Chatham Middle School.
Runners and walkers of all fitness levels are invited to participate in the unique event, which will feature four heats, including family and age group divisions, followed by a “Memory Walk” for the families of fallen heroes to walk the mile in memory of their loved one. The last run of the morning will be the “Heroes Heat,” which is open to all first responders and military in full gear or not. However, full 30-pound or over gear is required to compete for the “Full Gear All Out Flag!” Immediately following the “Heroes Heat”, attendees can enjoy complimentary food and beverages while viewing the many fascinating public safety vehicles on display.
