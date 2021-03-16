March 16, 2021 - Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors, has received $3,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed local neighbors in their time of need. SCI will use the gift to help fund its Meals on Wheels program.
“We are so appreciative to the Food Lion Foundation for this generous gift,” said Patti Lyons, president of SCI. “It is especially imperative during a pandemic to provide seniors in the Coastal Empire with not only a nutritious meal but a wellness check. This gift will allow us to do that.”
SCI’s Meals on Wheels program currently delivers 2,000 hot, healthy meals and friendly smiles each day to seniors throughout Chatham, Bryan, Liberty and Effingham counties. Since the start of the pandemic, that number has steadily risen.
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across our 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $14 million in grants.
