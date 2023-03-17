March 17, 2023 - Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center (CCAC) will host a free, all-day child abuse awareness symposium entitled “Stand Up.Speak Out.” on April 14 at Savannah State University. Registration is requested for all attendees.
“We are proud to host an event that encourages honest discussions about the realities of child abuse,” said Executive Director Rose Grant-Wiseman, CCAC. “We hope this symposium will provide our community the information to stand up and speak out against child abuse.”
The symposium will feature two keynote speakers, Kevin McNeil and Jenna Quinn, breakout sessions and networking and discussion opportunities. McNeil is a victim advocate, author and CEO of the Twe12e Project, an organization that educates the world on the effects of trauma and abuse on individuals, families and communities. Quinn, a pioneer of the national child sexual abuse prevention movement, is an author, TED speaker, trainer and the namesake of Jenna’s Law legislation on the state and federal level. One breakout session will feature Special Agent April Griffith with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. McNeil will also host a meet and greet post-event exclusively for Savannah State University students.
The symposium will be held at the Savannah State University Student Union from 8 a.m.–3:30 p.m. with breakfast and a catered lunch. Attendees are kindly asked to register at ccac-savannah.org/stand-up-speak-out. Registration will close on Wednesday, April 5. For more information, contact CCAC at ccac@ccac-savannah.org.
