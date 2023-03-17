March 17, 2023 - Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center (CCAC) will host a free, all-day child abuse awareness symposium entitled “Stand Up.Speak Out.” on April 14 at Savannah State University. Registration is requested for all attendees.

“We are proud to host an event that encourages honest discussions about the realities of child abuse,” said Executive Director Rose Grant-Wiseman, CCAC. “We hope this symposium will provide our community the information to stand up and speak out against child abuse.”

