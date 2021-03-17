March 17, 2021 - The Savannah Jaycees are set to host their annual Oyster Roast on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in an effort to bring the community together and gather goods for the Liberty County Food Pantries “easy meal packs”.
Chef Steven Williams of Coastal Kitchen will be providing dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. (oysters or a chicken dinner option will be served) to those in attendance.
Tickets are $40 each for all you can eat and drink. Attendees can receive $5 off their ticket when they bring a box of gallon Ziploc bags or 5 canned or boxed goods. Suggested items for canned foods include 4.3 oz box long grain wild rice mix, 12.5 oz can of flaked chicken, 15 oz can of green beans, 10 oz can of cream of mushroom soup. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.
To learn more about the Jaycees, visit www.georgiajaycees.com.
