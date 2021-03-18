March 18, 2021 - Greenbriar Children’s Center, the only regional coordinator in Chatham County for National Project Safe Place, announced a Community Drive-By event on Monday, March 22, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. on its campus at 3709 Hopkins Street in Savannah.
The event, which was designed to be socially distant, celebrates National Safe Place Week. Safe Place focuses on the prevention of child abuse and neglect by partnering with local businesses to provide safe havens for those children in immediate need of help. Greenbriar has established over 70 safe place sites in Chatham County.
“This community drive-by event invites pre-teens and teens, along with their parents or guardians, to come by Greenbriar to learn more about Project Safe Place,” said Gena P. Taylor, Executive Director of Greenbriar. “Many teens are not aware that, if they feel they are in a crisis or immediate danger, there are several places in our community where they can immediately go and be taken care of by a trained volunteer or staff member. “
In addition to receiving information about Project Safe Place, as well as information about Greenbriar’s other programs for children and families, attendees will enjoy receiving gift bags which will include gift cards to local restaurants for the first 50 youths who attend with a parent or guardian.
“We are hoping that school counselors, parents, teens and other members of our community can join us on March 22nd to help raise awareness of this important program, both among those who may need help as well as those who are able to provide it, “ added Taylor.
In addition to the Community Drive-By event, Greenbriar and its team will be out in the community the remainder of the week to distribute tokens of appreciation to “surprise and delight” those organizations who serve as Safe Place sites.
“We wanted to be able to thank our dedicated volunteers and partners in some small way,” said Juelea Williams, a Safe Place Coordinator at Greenbriar. “We want them to know how much we value their commitment to children.”
For more information, visit www.greenbriarchildrenscenter.org.
