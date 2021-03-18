March 18, 2021 - Senior Citizens, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors, recently received a grant from the Jack Golden Fund of The Savannah Community Foundation. The grant helped provide in-home services at no charge for Ruth Byck Adult Day Health clients and their families in need of assistance during COVID-19.
“Our adult day health centers shut down last March, and that meant the families we serve were faced with hard choices. They either had to place their loved one in a long-term facility, stop working, or leave their frail loved ones—people who need oversight and care—home alone,” said Patti Lyons, SCI president. “Having this fund meant clients could receive care at home and be kept safe, and caregivers would have the flexibility they needed to keep working until we could get our Centers up and running safely again.”
Ruth Byck, a daytime program specializing in serving those with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias who require assistance and supervision throughout the day, provides a safe and engaging environment for adults 18 or older with cognitive, developmental, or physical impairments, helps delay or eliminate the need for placement outside of the home, and offers respite to caregivers.
To learn more about SCI and its services, visit www.seniorcitizensinc.org or call 912-236-0363.
