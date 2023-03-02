March 2, 2023 - Union Mission will host its 8th Annual Raising Hope on Tuesday, June 6 at the Savannah Convention Center. Presented by Oliver Maner LLP and Nine Line Apparel, the event will be emceed by Rabbi Robert Haas, Leader of Congregation Mickve Israel and Tina Tyus-Shaw, Lead Anchor for WSAV News 3 as a Special Guest Emcee. The evening will begin with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. featuring Jeremy Davis & the Equinox Jazz Trio and domestic & international travel silent auction items by AmFund, followed by dinner & program at 7 p.m.
The program will feature Keynote Speaker David Ambroz, a national poverty and child welfare expert and advocate, Emmy nominated, and best-selling author of A Place Called Home. He was recognized by President Obama as an American Champion of Change. He currently serves as the Head of Community Engagement (West) for Amazon. Previously he led Corporate Social Responsibility for Walt Disney Television, and served as the President of the Los Angeles City Planning Commission, where he has led the efforts to pass ground breaking policy, including the Mobility 2035 Plan, Home Sharing Ordinance, Cannabis Regulation, Linkage Fee for affordable housing, Permanent Supportive Housing Ordinance, and the Hotel/Motel Conversion Ordnance for homeless housing. After growing up homeless and then in foster care, he graduated from Vassar College and later from UCLA School of Law. He is a member of the Television Academy, Board Member of Equality California, and now lives in Los Angeles, CA.
