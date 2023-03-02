March 2, 2023 - Urban Hope, a non-profit dedicated to the children of Savannah, will celebrate their 13th Annual Chefs and Chocolates fundraiser on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The popular fundraiser returns to Kehoe Ironworks at Trustees Garden, 660 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401.
March 2 - Urban Hope’s 13th Annual Chefs and Chocolates Returns to Kehoe Ironworks
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
