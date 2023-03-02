Urban Hope’s 13th Annual Chefs and Chocolates Returns to Kehoe Ironworks.png

March 2, 2023 - Urban Hope, a non-profit dedicated to the children of Savannah, will celebrate their 13th Annual Chefs and Chocolates fundraiser on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The popular fundraiser returns to Kehoe Ironworks at Trustees Garden, 660 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401. 

The evening features live music, small plates and desserts from celebrated local chefs and artisans, a wine pull and live auction. Doors open at 7:00 pm.

