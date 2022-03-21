March 21, 2022 - Deep Center recently relaunched Drop-In, a free program that works with youth ages 13-19 in our community to provide fun, accessible, culturally-responsive, and trauma-informed workshops ranging from visual arts to performing arts and more. Drop-in provides a thoughtful, intentional, and easy entry into Deep spaces, without the immediate long-term commitment that other programs require.
“Our aim is to build a space where our young people can find joy, mentoring, support, and opportunities to explore their creativity,” said Kathy Esparza, Director of Youth Programs.
“Furthermore, the program’s design and our expertise addresses the trauma young people might have experienced in traditional learning spaces. We are meeting young people where they are through the array of creative options that foster learning, build community, and develop skills, such as hair-braiding, entrepreneurship, music production, cooking, know-your-rights activism, and more.”
Drop-In will take place at three key partner locations: The Front Porch, Gateway’s Club House, and the City of Savannah’s PARC Center. Session themes will offer a diverse array of opportunities including jewelry making, food, politics, dance, podcasting, and many more.
Drop-In Schedule: 2022 Spring Series
|Topic
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Sketching 101
|Wednesday, March 23
3:30-5:30 p.m.
|Club House*
|Sketching 101
|Friday, March 25
|4-6 p.m.
|PARC
|DJing
|Wednesday, March 30
|4:30-6:30 p.m.
|Front Porch
Cupcake Decorating
|Friday, April 1
|1:30-3:30 p.m.
|PARC
|Pottery 101
|Wednesday, April 6
|3:30-5:30 p.m.
|Club House*
|Tie-dye
|Friday, April 8
|4-6 p.m.
|PARC
|Journal Making
|Wednesday, April 13
|4:30-6:30 p.m.
|Front Porch
|Pottery 101
|Friday, April 15
|4-6 p.m.
|PARC
|Podcasting 101
|Wednesday, April 20
|3:30-5:30 p.m.
|Club House*
|Dancing
|Friday, April 22
|4-6 p.m.
|PARC
|Cupcake Decorating
|Wednesday, April 27
|4:30-6:30 p.m.
|Front Porch
|Podcasting 101
|Friday, April 29
|4-6 p.m.
|PARC
|DJing
|Wednesday, May 4
|3:30-5:30 p.m.
|Club House*
|Food & Politics
|Friday, May 6
|4-6 p.m.
|PARC
|Pottery 101
|Wednesday, May 11
|4:30-6:30 p.m.
|Front Porch
*Club House workshops are only available to youth affiliated with Gateway Behavioral Health Services
Visit deepcenter.org for more information.
