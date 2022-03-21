March 21, 2022 - The Salvation Army of Savannah recently celebrated the Community Center's renovations, which include a new gym floor.
This new floor will allow The Salvation Army of Savannah to create more programs for the community center.
The ribbon cutting event featured TSA Cadets-in-training, performances by the Savannah Philharmonic, and remarks from Major Paul Egan and community members who grew up in TSA's Community Center.
"We are so fortunate to have such generous donors who help make projects like this possible to improve our facility for the community,” said Major Paul Egan. “This was a much-needed update to our community center that will help serve people who benefit from The Salvation Army of Savannah’s various programs for years to come.”
Much of the work, including demolition, was completed by volunteers from the community. Even with some construction delays, the new floors took just under three months to complete.
For more information, visit www.salvationarmygeorgia.org/savannah/.
