March 23, 2021 - Each year, in communities across the country, dynamic and passionate candidates engage in a spirited fundraising competition to raise critical funds for blood cancer research. The individuals who raise the most funds during the campaigns for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) earn the titles of Man & Woman of the Year. The Man & Woman of the Year titleholders will be announced at a Virtual Grand Finale Celebration on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
The candidates are community and business leaders who are philanthropic, ambitious, socially active, resourceful and passionate about making a difference in the lives of people suffering from blood cancers. Their relentless ambition drives them to fundraise with remarkable results. This year's candidate class includes eighteen community leaders from Southeast Georgia. As a class, these candidates aim to raise over $400,000 in ten weeks to fight blood cancer.
The 2021 Man & Woman of the Year candidates are:
- Stu Card, Savannah Taste Experience Food Tours
- Tom Cardiff, Community Leader
- Ashli Clubine, Infinity, Inc.
- Rachael Currie, Lasky Cooper Law
- Randy Giles, Contractors Depot
- Derek Goldfarb, Oak View Group
- Caroline Gregory, Sterling Seacrest Partners
- Jennifer Hagan, A Noteworthy Company
- Deb Johanson, Keller Williams Realty Golden Isles
- Ted Jones, Hargray Communications
- Al Lang, Baker’s Pride
- Sandi Prosnitz, LoGo Goods
- Rhett Robicheaux, Savannah Yacht Club
- David Sauers, Jr., Royal Restrooms
- Marshall Tuck, Gulfstream-Retired
- Tammy Toler, Allstate Pence Family Agency
- Matthew Usher, W. Ray Williams & Associates
- David Wills, Moffatt & Nichol
The candidates were selected by a nominating committee co-chaired by Zach Thomas of Bergen, Bergen & Thomas and Emily Bailey of Preciball, USA.
For more information about LLS or to support any of the candidates beginning on March 25, visit https://mwoy.org/mwoy-savannah-0
