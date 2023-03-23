March 23, 2023 - The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) has been awarded a $1.2 million grant from Congress to expand Project SEARCH in Georgia. This funding will increase employment opportunities for Georgians with disabilities by allowing Project SEARCH to open additional sites across the state and expand existing sites to serve even more individuals with disabilities. The work of Project SEARCH is greatly needed, as nationwide, only about 15% of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) are employed.

Project SEARCH is a business-led, one-year work-preparation program for young people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Most participants are enrolled while transitioning from high school to the workforce. Traditional Project SEARCH sites enroll participants who are eligible to receive services and funding from their local school systems. Adult sites enroll young adults (typically ages 21-35) who have completed high school but need additional job training. Without school resources, it can be difficult to fund Project SEARCH sites, and these adults are often unable to participate. This new grant will be instrumental in expanding access to Project SEARCH for these adult participants.

