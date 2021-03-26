March 26, 2021 - Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people age successfully, and Mayor Van Johnson recently celebrated the 2021 March for Meals Community Champions Week. Across the country this week, Meals on Wheels programs have enlisted elected officials, local celebrities, and other prominent figures to deliver meals safely, speak out for seniors and raise awareness for the power of Meals on Wheels.
“We are excited about having Mayor Johnson participate in our March for Meals initiative,” said Patti Lyons, president of SCI.“COVID cruelly highlighted the vulnerability of older adults and the critical urgency of our services. The food and human contact we provide to seniors in this community is needed now more than ever.”
The annual March for Meals commemorates the historic day in March 1972 when President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 and established a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older. Since 2002, Meals on Wheels programs from across the country have joined forces for the annual awareness campaign to celebrate this successful public-private partnership and garner the support needed to fill the gap between the seniors served and those still in need.
“We commend all of our 2021 Community Champions for stepping up in support of Meals on Wheels amid such an unprecedented time in our nation’s history,” said Ellie Hollander, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. “The pandemic has introduced many of us to the newfound and harsh realities of food insecurity and social isolation – something that far too many seniors experience as their daily norm. More than ever, we must rally around our essential community-based programs such as Senior Citizens, Inc. that serve as lifelines to a growing number of people in need, to enable their own long-term vitality.”
For more information on how you can volunteer, contribute or speak out for the seniors in Savannah, visit seniorcitizensinc.org or call 912-236-0363.
