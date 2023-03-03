March 3, 2023 - The Coffee Bluff Marine Rescue Squadron will be holding their annual Barbecue Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the squadron’s Coffee Bluff facility located at the end of White Bluff Road on the Forrest River. The barbecue will take place between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
This popular event sells over 2,500 dinners and requires cooking 2,700 pounds of pork. Dinners will cost $12 each and include barbecue, coleslaw, Brunswick stew, and a roll.
The Coffee Bluff Marine Rescue Squadron is a nonprofit marine search and rescue operation serving the Coastal Empire and surrounding areas. For over six decades, the Coffee Bluff Marine Rescue Squadron has provided many thousands of manhours on various missions including the search and rescue of stranded boaters, support of local authorities in drowning victim searches, and water safety support at marine events. All activities of the Coffee Bluff Marine Rescue Squadron are executed by experienced volunteers at no charge to boaters. Marine Rescue Squadrons of America (MRS) was established in January 1959 by Tybee Island Police Chief David McCutchen, Perry Solomon, and others on Tybee Island. The need for the MRS developed after it was realized that the Coast Guard, due to the large size of its vessels, could not render aid in all circumstances. Since its inception, eleven squadrons have been organized across Georgia and South Carolina.
