March 3, 2023 - The Coffee Bluff Marine Rescue Squadron will be holding their annual Barbecue Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the squadron’s Coffee Bluff facility located at the end of White Bluff Road on the Forrest River. The barbecue will take place between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

This popular event sells over 2,500 dinners and requires cooking 2,700 pounds of pork. Dinners will cost $12 each and include barbecue, coleslaw, Brunswick stew, and a roll.

