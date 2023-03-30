March 30, 2023 - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center (CCAC) is raising awareness in our community through a blue pinwheel and ribbon campaign.
The campaign will kick off on Saturday, April 1 at Forsyth Park, where members of the community are invited to help CCAC tie blue ribbons around Forsyth Park's perimeter oak trees to bring awareness to National Child Abuse Prevention Month. CCAC asks participants to meet by 9 a.m. by the tennis courts at the southeast corner of the park (near the intersection of Drayton Street and Park Avenue).
CCAC has also announced a partnership with Forsyth Farmers’ Market on April 1. During the market’s regular hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a CCAC booth at the northern end of the market. Members of the public are encouraged to stop by the CCAC booth and learn more about the center’s services. CCAC will also accept donations in exchange for blue pinwheels and ribbons that supporters can display at their homes or businesses. For a $25 suggested donation to CCAC, the donor will receive a blue mailbox ribbon. For a $50 donation, the donor will receive six blue pinwheels and a CCAC yard sign.
“Each year on April 1, CCAC invites its supporters to join us in Forsyth Park to tie blue ribbons around the park’s oak trees,” said Executive Director Rose Grant-Wiseman, CCAC. “We ask the community to help us further raise awareness this year by proudly displaying blue pinwheels and ribbons in their yards and storefronts during the entire month of April.”
