March 30, 2023 - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center (CCAC) is raising awareness in our community through a blue pinwheel and ribbon campaign. 

The campaign will kick off on Saturday, April 1 at Forsyth Park, where members of the community are invited to help CCAC tie blue ribbons around Forsyth Park's perimeter oak trees to bring awareness to National Child Abuse Prevention Month. CCAC asks participants to meet by 9 a.m. by the tennis courts at the southeast corner of the park (near the intersection of Drayton Street and Park Avenue). 

