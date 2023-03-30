March 30, 2023 - Greenbriar Children’s Center, a non-profit with over 70 years of experience helping children and families in Chatham County, has announced the grand opening of the Greenbriar Infant Center on April 5, 2023, on its main campus at 3709 Hopkins Street in Savannah.

“We are so excited to be hosting the Grand Opening of our Infant Center on April 5. Tours to view the new center will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30. The Savannah Chamber will be joining us for a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. and we are grateful to have the support of our local community leaders who will be attending, along with our non-profit partners," said Gena P. Taylor, Executive Director of Greenbriar Children’s Center.

