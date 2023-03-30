March 30, 2023 - Greenbriar Children’s Center, a non-profit with over 70 years of experience helping children and families in Chatham County, has announced the grand opening of the Greenbriar Infant Center on April 5, 2023, on its main campus at 3709 Hopkins Street in Savannah.
“We are so excited to be hosting the Grand Opening of our Infant Center on April 5. Tours to view the new center will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30. The Savannah Chamber will be joining us for a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. and we are grateful to have the support of our local community leaders who will be attending, along with our non-profit partners," said Gena P. Taylor, Executive Director of Greenbriar Children’s Center.
“The opening of the infant center represents the return of very young children to the campus of Greenbriar," said Dr. Connie Cooper, the President of the Board of Directors of Greenbriar. “For many years now, our early learning centers have been off-site, at our Windy’s Preschool at 429 Tattnall Street and at our WW Law Learning Center at 909 East Bolton Street. While we will continue to operate those quality rated early learning centers for children ages six months to five years of age, this new infant center will care for children ages six weeks to 18 months. All three centers will accept CAPS and scholarships will be provided for those who need additional assistance.”
The Board of Directors’ Annual Meeting will follow the grand opening at 11:30 at the same location, where Greenbriar will be sharing their 2022 accomplishments with the community.
