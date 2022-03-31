March 31, 2022 - Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors, recently announced the 2022 recipients of the Legends, Leaders, and Life Well Lived Award. The recipients have contributed significantly to their community, inspired others by the difference they have made, and exemplify a life well lived.
The 2022 honorees are:
Joseph A. Buck, III – Joe Buck has been a beacon to this community in the area of education, having worked for Armstrong State University for nearly four decades as Vice President of Student Affairs and serving as School Board President for Savannah-Chatham County Public School System for three terms. In addition to his work in education, he has served in various community roles, including as Campaign Chairman and Board Chairman for United Way of the Coastal Empire, as a mentor and facilitator with Leadership Savannah, and as a longtime Rotarian.
G.H. (Herbie) Griffin – Known by generations of students simply as “Coach,” 100-year-old Herbie Griffin worked for nearly 50 years at Colonial Oil, where he mentored generations of employees and helped launch many successful careers. He has also been integrally involved in City Council, the American Red Cross, the Board of Affiliates at Chatham/Riverview Rehabilitation, Benedictine Military School, and Armstrong Atlantic. In addition to serving as the head varsity basketball coach at St. Vincent’s Academy, he donated his time to referee high school basketball and football games. An avid sports fan, Griffin still plays golf twice a week.
Don Kole – Savannah businessman Don Kole has been an active community leader involved with the Live Oak Public Library, the Georgia Historical Society, United Way of the Coastal Empire, the King Tisdell Museum, and the Jewish Educational Alliance, just to name a few. His extensive and renowned private collection of African art has been exhibited at Armstrong’s Fine Arts Gallery and at the Georgia Museum of Art. It is now the collection at the Savannah African Art Museum.
The awards luncheon will be on Friday, May 20, 2022, at The Palmetto Club at The Landings at 11:30 a.m.
“We are looking forward to celebrating this year’s honorees,” said Patti Lyons, president of SCI. “They are all inspiring individuals who have helped to make the lives of others better and who inspire us to live life to the fullest.”
For more details or sponsorship information for the Legends, Leaders, and Life Well Lived Award Luncheon, contact Anne Cordeiro at acordeiro@seniorcitizens-inc.org or at 912-236-0363.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.