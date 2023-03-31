March 31, 2023 - The Abbie DeLoach Foundation (ADF) has announced that Dr. Sherry Danello, MSN, NEA-BC, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at St. Joseph/Candler Health System in Savannah, will be the guest speaker at its fifth Annual Scholarship Luncheon held at the Savannah Golf Club on April 14, 2023. Local media personalities Frank “The Big Guy” Sulkowski, anchor and reporter at ABC affiliate WJCL, and Anita Hagin, publisher of Savannah Magazine, will once again serve as co-hosts.
Attendees from the community, along with members of the DeLoach family and friends of ADF, will celebrate the good works of the ADF Class of 2023 scholarship recipients. These individuals have demonstrated academic excellence, exemplary service work and athletic commitment. Doors will open at 11 a.m., and the luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m.
“This luncheon is about celebrating each recipient and their accomplishments, and sharing our mission of doing good work,” stated Jimmy DeLoach Jr., Abbie's dad and president of the Abbie DeLoach Foundation. “This year it is exceptional to have Dr. Danello with us as an accomplished and outstanding member of our nursing community.”
"The Abbie DeLoach Foundation has become an incredible organization in our community, just as its namesake was an incredible person and student nurse," Danello said. "I'm grateful to be part of this event and to see the wonderful and talented students ADF has supported. They, indeed, encourage all to Live Inspired."
The luncheon is ADF’s premier event and fundraiser. Each year the foundation compiles a commemorative book about the good works that have been accomplished in Abbie’s name and gives a copy to each member of the scholarship class. And this year, ADF has added its first luncheon sponsor, The Umbel Group at Morgan Stanley.
