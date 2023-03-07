March 7, 2023 - Chatham County residents are invited to the second annual Chatham County Native Plant Sale & Tree Giveaway, a free spring event with a focus on the importance of native plants and trees. The event will be Saturday, March 11, at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The gardens are located at 2 Canebrake Rd.
The spring event focuses on the importance of native trees and plants to our community and will host kid-friendly educational activities by Chatham County’s Stormwater Program and others. Chatham County, the City of Savannah, and the Town of Thunderbolt will host a Stormwater Quality & Water Wise Landscaping station, and the Chatham County Master Gardener Extension volunteers will have an Ask a Master Gardener booth.
