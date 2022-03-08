March 8 - The Rotary Club of Metropolitan Savannah will host the 10th Annual Roastary Oyster Roast on March 13 from 3-6 p.m. at Coach’s Corner, 3106 Victory Drive in Savannah. The event will feature live music by Jason Salzer, oysters, an array of delicious homemade chili — including vegetarian options — and a full bar. The date also mark’s the 10th anniversary of the club’s founding.
Proceeds will benefit Rotary International's PolioPlus campaign, the Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust (CART) Fund and the Metro Savannah Legacy Fund, which will benefit the local community.
Tickets are $50 and are available for purchase via the Metro Rotary website. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
”This year’s Metro Savannah’s Roastary is special because it also celebrates our club’s founding on March 13, exactly 10 years ago. Our members live the motto ‘Service Above Self’ and we always look for ways to help further the cause whether here in our backyard or internationally," said president Cecilia Arango.
