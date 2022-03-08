March 8, 2022 - The Savannah African Art Museum has several upcoming events on its spring agenda, including being a participant at the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System's Youth Art Month event, hosting an “Exploring the Role of African Queen Mothers” workshop in celebration of Women’s History Month, and hosting another workshop coinciding with their newly launched cowrie shell exhibit, “Exploring the Use of Cowrie Shells as Currency.”
Savannah-Chatham County Public School System's Youth Art Month event
Savannah African Art Museum Education, Community Outreach Liaison Lisa Jackson will have a table at the event, engaging the community about the Museum’s West and Central African collection and distributing unique African motif bookmarks with quotes about art and a QR code to scan for information on their spring workshops.SCCPSS Youth Art Month is Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Bull Street Library, located at 2002 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401. Also joining Jackson at the Museum’s table will be artist, SCCPSS art teacher and Scribble Art Studio owner Paige Byrne, a new community collaborator of the Museum.
Byrne, and her husband, Geoff Byrne are artists and art teachers who co-own and operate Scribble Art Studio across the street from the museum. Byrne will promote the studio’s Summer Studio Camp, which includes a sketching class for middle school-aged students. During Scribble's camp, participants will spend time at the Savannah African Art Museum learning about and sketching pieces of art from the museum’s collection. For more information on Scribble’s camp, visit www.scribbleartstudiosav.com.
“Exploring the Role of African Queen Mothers” workshop
In honor of March being Women’s History Month, the Savannah African Art Museum is holding a workshop on Saturday, March 12 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. titled “Exploring the Role of African Queen Mothers” at the museum’s Upbeat Village Terracotta Gallery, located at 201 East 37th Street, Savannah.
Workshop attendees will learn about two important history-making Queen Mothers: Idia, who was the first Queen Mother of Benin, and Yaa Assantawa, who was the Queen Mother of the Ashanti Empire (now part of modern-day Ghana). Attendees will also make their own crown of flowers and other materials to honor mothers.
“Exploring the Use of Cowrie Shells as Currency” workshop:The Savannah African Art Museum is holding a workshop on Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. titled “Exploring the Use of Cowrie Shells as Currency” at the museum’s Upbeat Village Terracotta Gallery, located at 201 E. 37th St., Savannah.
Participants will learn the history of the use of cowrie shells as currency in Africa and then will make a cowrie shell ink stamp with a potato and decorate their own draw-string currency pouches.
Please note that both the March 12 and April 9 workshops are held in a room that is accessible by stairs only; no elevator or wheelchair access is available. All participants will be required to wear masks. To register for either workshop or for more information, visit www.savannahafricanartmuseum.org or call 912-721-7745.
