March 8, 2021 - The YMCA of Coastal Georgia recently announced Terry Carter of Terry Carter Allstate Insurance as the 2021 YMCA Annual Campaign Chairperson.
“For over 166 years, the YMCA of Coastal Georgia has worked to respond to the needs of the community. With the COVID pandemic, the needs have been even greater,” Terry Carter, YMCA Campaign Chairperson said.
“This year, more than ever we need the help and support of the community to ensure that we can continue to provide the critical programs and services. Without such support, we wouldn’t be able to provide the critical services our communities so desperately need right now.”
As the former Board Chair of West Chatham YMCA and a longtime member of the Corporate Board of Directors, Carter was a natural selection to lead this year’s crucial Campaign.
Since March 2020, the Y has been a continuous presence for our neighbors in need. Throughout the pandemic, the Y remained fluid to respond to the changing needs of our neighborhoods. The Y provided over 73,000 meals to children and families in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia; transitioned our Before and After School programs to provide safe spaces for virtual learning; provided critical emergency childcare for 90 families of medical professionals and front-line employees; and provided connection for our seniors at risk of isolation through personal calls and emails.
“Our community is facing unprecedented challenges,” said Joel Smoker, President and CEO of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia, “and I am so proud of how we were able to step forward to provide critical services when the rest of our state was closing down. Meeting the needs of our community is a responsibility we take seriously. We are committed to not only speaking about our mission and values but to also living them in practical ways each day.”
The YMCA of Coastal Georgia will launch the 2021 Annual Campaign on March 30, 2021 with a virtual kick off. This year’s campaign, led by Carter, has set a goal to raise $635,000 across our seven county service area. Funds raised will be invested back into the crucial programs and services offered in each unique community we serve.
The YMCA of Coastal Georgia asks for your support this campaign season to support your neighbors and friends across Coastal Georgia. For more information about the Y’s work or to make a gift, visit www.ymcaofcoastalga.org/makeagift.
