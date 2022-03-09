March 9, 2022 - ENVIROVAC, an industrial-scale cleaning company headquartered in Savannah, recently held a weekend fishing tournament and dedicated the proceeds to the United Way of the Coastal Empire. The generous donation will benefit the Community Fund, which supports more than 80 programs across more than 50 local nonprofit organizations doing everything from making sure seniors have hot meals to providing transformative after-school and summer programs for children.
The Community Fund also allows United Way to provide direct assistance to people through its 211 call center and county service centers in Bryan, Effingham, and Liberty Counties. And equally important, it connects volunteers to causes that strengthen our community.
“There is no better investment we can make in our region than through United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Community Fund. My family and I are loyal United Way contributors, and now we are grateful to have this opportunity to give more and raise more awareness for the organization through our company fishing tournament. Raising money can be fun teambuilding and client relationship-building activities and I encourage others to do the same for this worthy cause,” says Kevin Jackson, President and CEO, ENVIROVAC.
The company plans to make the benefit fishing tournament an annual event.
“We are grateful for the leadership of our business community, grateful for Kevin’s generous heart. Creative events like this build camaraderie for the company and make a real difference in the lives of people throughout our four-county service area,” says Brynn Grant, President and CEO, United Way of the Coastal Empire.
ENVIROVAC has operations in Savannah, its headquarters, and Brunswick, as well as in five other Southeastern states. Jackson founded the company in 1999, after a long successful career in sales and marketing. His community involvement has included a stint as chairman of the Savannah Economic Development Authority, where he led the Workforce Group that established SEDA’s Workforce Initiatives Fund. His civic service credentials also include a previous term on the Georgia Ports Authority’s Board of Directors, among many other activities.
