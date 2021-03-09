March 9, 2021 - Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors, recently received a $5,000 grant from Meals on Wheels America and PetSmart Charities to help fund its pet support program. Funding will be used to provide veterinary care such as spaying, neutering, and flea control for the pets of SCI’s Meals on Wheels clients.
“We began providing pet food for Meals on Wheels clients several years ago to ensure pet owners don’t have to choose who eats,” said Patti Lyons, SCI president. “This continued support allows us to include normal veterinary services which can be both financially and physically challenging for some of our homebound clients.”
Pets are especially important for the 58% of Meals on Wheels clients who live alone, providing a consistent source of comfort. With nearly 7 million seniors living at or below the poverty line, many find it difficult to care for a pet, and will often feed their pet before they feed themselves.
“The companionship a pet offers enhances the physical and mental health and well-being of homebound seniors, which is particularly valuable as so many older adults are feeling even more lonely and isolated amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Meals on Wheels America President and CEO Ellie Hollander. “We’re grateful for PetSmart Charities’ ongoing support, which has allowed us to invest Meals on Wheels Loves Pets grants in more local Meals on Wheels programs than ever before. This support will enable programs in 33 states to provide pet supplies and care to local seniors, making it more feasible for seniors to remain safe and healthy at home with their beloved companions during this public health emergency and beyond.”
The three-year partnership with PetSmart Charities is part of Meals on Wheels America’s strategic effort to combat social isolation and loneliness among seniors across the country, ensuring that seniors and their animal companions receive the care they need to age in place together. Meals on Wheels America and PetSmart Charities recently awarded grants to 98 local Meals on Wheels programs through the Meals on Wheels Loves Pets initiative to ensure seniors and their animal companions can live happy, healthy lives together.
