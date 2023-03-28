March 28, 2023 - Healthy Savannah, a public nonprofit organization aiming to make Savannah healthier by increasing opportunities for citizens to seek physical activity and consume nutritious and balanced diets, has announced that Margie Watson has joined the 501©3 local organization as its communications and Community Clinical Linkages manager.

Watson’s duties will include promoting and connecting healthy organizations in the community, spreading the word about Healthy Savannah and various resources available to underserved populations, working to develop and implement health strategies, and fostering a social media presence.

