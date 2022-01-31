January 31, 2022 - The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire is making history as the organization officially announces its first full-time president and CEO, Mark Dana.
For the past 12 years, Dana has served on a purely voluntary basis as the club’s president, donating his own time and talents to lead the well-known regional nonprofit to record levels of success and recognition. He’s eager to achieve even more as the club’s first full-time employee. To date, the 200 Club has given over $3.5 million to support the families of fallen first responders in a 20-county area of Georgia and South Carolina.
After a line-of-duty death, the 200 Club provides a one-time financial contribution to the surviving family members and provides a fully paid college education – including tuition, room and board, textbooks and a computer – to a fallen first responder’s children and spouse. Once the club responds to a family, it’s a lifetime commitment. Every year following the loss of a first responder, financial assistance is provided to families for Thanksgiving and Christmas, along with red roses on Mother’s Day.
It’s a cause near and dear to Dana’s heart, as he spent nearly a decade serving in the law-enforcement profession. A career transition brought him into the hospitality industry and prompted a move to Savannah for Dana and his family in 1995. From there, he developed one of the area’s premier hospitality brands, Savannah Lodging LLC, serving as the managing partner. Though work and family kept him busy over the years, Dana always felt strongly about supporting first responders and rallying communities around those willing to give their lives to keep the public safe. The 200 Club’s lead volunteer role was a perfect fit for him.
The club’s board has seen the impact the organization makes in the lives of those it serves, and they know there are still so many others in need of the kind of help they can provide. But to expand the organization and its reach, the board knew a dedicated, full-time president and CEO would be necessary. They had no doubt Dana was the right person to help them reach loftier goals.
“Mark has been a fantastic volunteer president for the 200 Club for 12 years. His commitment, dedication and compassion are exceptional; we couldn’t have asked for a person of better character and integrity to lead this club. He’s always balanced running his company and raising his family with his club responsibilities so well, with unparalleled devotion,” said 200 Club founder Tak Argentinis. “We’re proud to offer him the full-time job of running the 200 Club and are confident that he will do so much for so many in his new role. The entire board and I congratulate Mark on his achievements and look forward to continuing our work with him.”
“I’m honored to accept the full-time position of president and CEO for the 200 Club and look forward to expanding the organization’s mission to help heal and support as many first responder families as possible,” Dana said. “We’re going to be increasing our regional engagement quite a bit in the next few months and we hope we can rely on added community support as the club moves into this next phase of growth and effectiveness.”
The Two Hundred Club is a 501(c) (3) organization that provides for the surviving spouses and dependents of first responders who have lost their lives or sustained critical injuries in the line of duty. The organization serves a 20-county area within Georgia and South Carolina. To date, the organization has given over $3.5 million to families and have become a respected voice of the community’s appreciation for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. For more information, go to www.twohundredclub.org, call 912-721-4418 or email info@twohundredclub.org
