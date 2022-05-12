May 12, 2022 - Shelter From the Rain Inc has partnered with Thomas and Hutton for a “Motors For Moms” Charity Car Show to raise funds for single mothers on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The car, truck and bike show will be held at Exclusive Engravings located at 9701 Ford Ave, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 and open to the public with a $5 suggested donation.
Established in 2010, Shelter From the Rain is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, based out of Savannah, Georgia, that provides assistance to single Mothers. Their vision is to create a community of strong, economically independent single Mothers through education, mentorship, personal & professional development, homeownership, health and wellness.
In 2020, 33% of households headed by single mothers had an average income below the national poverty rate. In the United States, one out of three children live in a single-parent family with 83% of these single-parent families headed by a woman. Single mothers are more likely to experience job displacement, poor academic attainment, live in poverty, and have episodic or chronic depression. It is critical that the community work together to support families in their journey to achieve economic mobility.
Local organizations like Thomas and Hutton and Exclusive Engravings are coming together to help empower single mothers and their families through this Motors For Moms Charity Car Show. Exclusive Engravings will be celebrating their Grand Opening and providing awards for Best In Show, Best Classic Car, Best Motorcycle, Best Mustang, Best Corvette, Best Truck, Best Performance Vehicle and Most Unique along with 3 other Honorary Awards for Car Lovers who have passed away including Byron Brewer, Kevin Wycoff and Johnnie Graham.
Shelter From the Rain will provide free Matchbox toy cars for children, a gas card raffle and food truck meals for single Moms who RSVP online. Down South Cheesesteak and More, Something to Taco Bout, Coca-Cola, Coastal Roasters and Toti's Ice Cream Truck will be available for the public. There will also be a DJ, a 50/50 raffle and Coca Cola drinks for the public. Funds raised from this event will help single parents and their children by helping us provide baby supplies, household items, mentorship, support groups, virtual tutoring for students, financial literacy and workforce development.
For registration, sponsorship or donations, visit www.Motors4Moms.com.
