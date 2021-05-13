May 13, 2021 - Savannah SCORE will present "GO Getter! Jumpstart your Womanpreneurship", a live, online event for women who want to start their own business, on Saturday, May 15 from 9-11:30 a.m.
“We’re excited about this special conference,” Sorel Ferrer, Certified SCORE Mentor said. “This conference is designed for aspiring female entrepreneurs to be inspired by women who have been there, learn relevant topics for the new business landscape, and connect with others.”
The "Go Getter! - Jumpstart Your Womanpreneurship!" conference will bring successful female business owners and certified female SCORE mentors to tell their stories, share challenges and keys to success, answer questions from the audience, and much more. This will also be a great opportunity for attendees to connect with experienced businesswomen and other aspiring womanpreneurs. The fee for the event is $25. To register, go to https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ehs1xyxj838d8c4d&oseq=&c=&ch=
Click here to schedule a free mentoring session with one of Savannah SCORE’s expert business mentors, and visit savannah.score.org if you'd like to become a SCORE volunteer.
