May 14, 2021 - Yesterday evening, Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) held a virtual celebration of preservation in our community with its annual Preservation Awards. The nonprofit institution presented awards to individuals, organizations, and companies who embody and practice excellence in preservation in Savannah and Chatham County.
The awards ceremony is now available for viewing on HSF’s website, myhsf.org. The virtual presentation was produced by Tabitha Walker with Big Hair Productions.
During the awards ceremony, Historic Savannah Foundation recognized 10 projects and individuals, including:
Nichola Parker Coe Volunteer of the Year winner: Gregori Anderson; Parliamentarian of the HSF Board of Trustees and Chair of the HSF Building Committee
President’s Award: Victory Drive & Atlantic Crossing
- Owner: City of Savannah
- Contractor: City of Savannah Office of Infrastructure
Restoration Project: 521 E. 45th Street
- Owner: Dan & Jill Walters
- Architect: Bede Van Dyke
Restoration Project: The Drayton Hotel
- Owner: Raghav Sapra
- Architect: Lynch Associates Architects, PC
- Contractor: The Pinyan Company
New Project: Plant Riverside
- Owner: Richard Kessler
- Architect: Christian Sottile, Sottile & Sottile
- Contractor: Hunt Construction/AECOM
Restoration Project: 432 Abercorn Street/Benjamin Wilson House
- Owner: Stephen and Kathleen Brenneman
- Architect: Josh Ward, AIA, Ward Architecture + Preservation
- Contractor: Anthony Koncul, JAK Homes
Restoration Project: Starland Rehab (3 properties): 19-21, 23 & 101 E. 40th Street
- Owner: Brent Watts
- Architect: Josh Ward, AIA, Ward Architecture + Preservation
- Contractor: Anthony Koncul, JAK Homes
Restoration Project: 625 E. Broad Street
- Owner: Michael Higgins
- Contractor: Steven Bodek
Restoration Project: 429 Bull Street/Mercer Williams House Museum
- Owner: Dorothy Kingery
- Contractor: Choate Construction Company
Restoration Project: Ward Mausoleum
- Owner: City of Savannah - Cemeteries Division
- Contractor: Landmark Preservation, LLC
The Historic Savannah Foundation received 20 entries for these awards and are grateful for each submission received.
“We’re thrilled to honor the people, companies and organizations that work so hard to preserve Savannah’s history and charm, which is responsible for so much of this city’s allure and visitor appeal,” HSF President and CEO Sue Adler said. “We cannot thank the members, staff, supporters, and sponsors of Historic Savannah Foundation enough for making this evening special.”
Preservation Award nominations were judged by an independent, all-volunteer jury selected for their expertise in the realm of architecture, preservation and design. The jury used the following general criteria:
- Quality and degree of difficulty of the nominee’s project
- Degree to which the nominee’s project or effort is unusual or pioneering, or serves as an example that influences good preservation practices
- Demonstrable or measurable impact of nominee’s project on the community
For more information about the work of the Historic Savannah Foundation, visit www.myhsf.org.
