May 14, 2021 - Step One Automotive Group will kick off National EMS Week with free meals for first responders on Saturday, May 15, along with a chance for a local hero to win a $500 gift card, a free dinner and a JEEP Gladiator for the weekend. The We JEEP Together event will also host a fundraiser for SD Gunner Fund.
The event will be held on Saturday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Fiat’s North location at 1101 Chatham Center Dr. The popular and locally owned food truck The Naked Dog Savannah will be on site serving up delicious meals, vendors, DJ Urk, prizes and rides on the off road Jeep course track will be available.
“We want to celebrate EMS week and honor our local heroes by offering a free meal and the chance to win a $500 gift card, a JEEP Gladiator for the weekend and dinner on us. Send us a story about a local hero before May 21 and we will announce the winner on May 22,” stated Step One Automotive
Group Marketing Manager Maja Ciric. “We cannot express enough gratitude to these essential workers during the past year and we want to continue to recognize their efforts.”
SD Gunner Fund Founder and Executive Director Britnee Kinard shared, “Partnering with companies such as Step One Auto allows us to continue to assist veterans, children with disabilities and first responders while inspiring disability awareness through public education and advocacy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.