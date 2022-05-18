May 18, 2022 - Realty ONE Group Inclusion annually celebrates #ONECares week, a week dedicated to service and volunteering with local non-profit organizations, #ONECares week takes place nationally the first week of May.
Realty ONE Group Inclusion from May 1-9, 2022, held a diaper drive for Lifeline for Children. Lifeline serves children in Chatham county placed into the court system, at the end of the drive the Realty ONE Group Inclusion team also volunteered at Lifeline Savannah organizing their diaper bank. Realtors from the ONE team were also trained by Lifeline about the mission of the organization and together organized a diaper wall for children in need.
Realty ONE Group Inclusion Broker/Owner Janet Howard stated, “Our ONE team prioritizes service to our clients and our community. The ONE team hopes that in helping the littlest of those in our community, that it inspires others to support Lifeline Savannah, which does life changing work with very little resources.”
