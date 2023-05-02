May 2, 2023 - Family Promise of the Coastal Empire has announced its partnership with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Savannah to bring a series of workforce readiness classes as part of the ongoing “Workshop Wednesdays” initiative, consisting of free and open-to-the-public informative workshops held throughout the year. The series of workshops kicked off with an informational session from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 at Family Promise of the Coastal Empire, located at 126 Horizon Park Drive.

Workshops will be offered weekly from 10 a.m. to noon and 6-8 p.m., from Wednesday, May 10 to June 28, with each installment focused on a different aspect of workforce readiness. Topics range from resume writing, mock interviews, coaching, to public speaking and soft work skills. Family Promise's hope is to connect communities around the Coastal Empire by equipping and encouraging the families within them.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.