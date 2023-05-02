May 2, 2023 - Family Promise of the Coastal Empire has announced its partnership with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Savannah to bring a series of workforce readiness classes as part of the ongoing “Workshop Wednesdays” initiative, consisting of free and open-to-the-public informative workshops held throughout the year. The series of workshops kicked off with an informational session from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 at Family Promise of the Coastal Empire, located at 126 Horizon Park Drive.
Workshops will be offered weekly from 10 a.m. to noon and 6-8 p.m., from Wednesday, May 10 to June 28, with each installment focused on a different aspect of workforce readiness. Topics range from resume writing, mock interviews, coaching, to public speaking and soft work skills. Family Promise's hope is to connect communities around the Coastal Empire by equipping and encouraging the families within them.
“We are beyond thrilled to partner with SHRM Savannah to bring this incredible resource to the community, as part of our mission to promote access, advocacy, and awareness,” said Executive Director Katrina Bostick. “We hope everyone will take advantage of this and participate in these free classes, and to join in where they can!”
While workshops will mostly be held in Chatham County, Family Promise hopes to expand to the surrounding counties by offering a special Pembroke Workforce Readiness Retreat later in the summer. Volunteers will be needed for all workshops, including childcare, meal sponsors, and presenters. Those interested are encouraged to visit Family Promise's website for the full schedule and information on how to register at familypromisece.org/workshop-wednesdays.
Family Promise of the Coastal Empire serves Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty Counties. The organization’s mission is to offer help, hope, and hospitality to homeless families with children in our communities. For more information about the organization, visit familypromisece.org.
