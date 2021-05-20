May 20, 2021 - The Savannah African Art Museum (SAAM), in collaboration with The Culturist Union (TCU), is hosting a Black Millennial Roundtable Discussion on the Significance of Black Hair from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at the museum’s garden, 201 E. 37th St., Savannah.
Participants can expect relevant, nonpartisan discussions on the historical and modern cultural significances of hair in the Black community along with stories of personal journeys. There will be a raffle contest, gifts, and light hors d’oeuvres served. The seating capacity is limited to 25 due to COVID-19 safety precautions. Guests may bring a towel, sheet, or blanket to comfortably sit on the grass. The event will also stream live on TCU’s Facebook Page @TheCulturistUnion. Home viewers will also have the chance to win raffle prizes.
Round Table Speakers include the following:
- Elbi Elm, Founder/CEO of TCU
- Billie Stultz, SAAM Founding Director and Chief Curator
- Lisa Jackson, SAAM Education Coordinator
- Jarquita Arrington, Founder/CEO of Naptural Oasis
- Adrian Branch (Ace the Barber), Independent Barber
- Angel Batista and Geovanny Rivera, New Identity Barbering Studio
“We are excited to be collaborating with The Culturist Union for this Black Millennial Round Table Discussion. The topic of hair, especially black hair, is such a controversial topic, and needs to be brought into the mainstream dialogue,” said SAAM Founding Director and Chief Curator Billie Stultz. “It is a perfect time for this topic, as it aligns with our latest exhibit on view at the museum titled ‘Roots: History, Hair, Culture.’ The exhibit opens the dialogue to all audiences on the cultural and spiritual importance of hair in seven major African countries and continues the conversation through the African Diaspora.”
To participate with this free event registration is required at www.theculturistunion.com/events; limited to 25 registrants. To learn more about the museum, upcoming workshops, and the museum’s newest collections, visit www.savannahafricanartmuseum.org.
“We’re happy to have this Round table Discussion at SAAM to bring this culturally relevant topic to Savannah and the surrounding communities,” said Elbi Elm, Founder and CEO of TCU.
TCU is the first-of-its-kind, Black-owned, multi-functional coffeehouse, community gathering spot, business incubator, and artisan marketplace that empowers creatives, entrepreneurs, and professionals opening in Summer 2021 in downtown Savannah. Their mission is to provide an inclusive and innovative space that promotes connection, collaboration, creativity.
SAAM is a nonprofit institution that introduces all audiences to African art and culture. Its mission is to provide engaging experiences that educate and start conversations about the power, diversity, and spirituality of African art.
