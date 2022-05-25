May 25, 2022 - Veteran Carriers, a local trucking company owned by retired U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party’s Cliff White and Rob Cooch, hosted their 3rd Annual Trucking for a Cause Golf Tournament to benefit the TACP Foundation at Salepo Hammocks on Friday, May 13.
“TACP or Tactical Air Control Party is a small group in the Air Force with 1,500 members that align with the Army echelon, from a conventional echelon, to the Rangers and Special Forces. TACP is a division of the Air Force that calls in military strikes for the military. The TACP Foundation raises funds to give support to the families of fallen TACP’s. The funds raised will go towards buying a car at sixteen, college tuition and expenses and starting their adult life,” shared Hannah Cooch, event coordinator and spouse of Veteran Carriers co-partner Rob Cooch.
“It takes a special man to step into TACP shoes. Wes Kubie was that man. It was almost a yearago that we lost Wes and became family for Abby and her three young children. Even though her children lost their father, they gained 1500 fathers” stated Veteran Carriers’ co-partner and president Cliff White. “This is the coolest thing we get to do all year - give back to our community, our brothers. 100 percent of the net proceeds goes to the best guys you can ever meet,” added White.
Veteran Carriers is a veteran-owned and operated company based in Savannah, Georgia, adjacent to the largest container terminal in North America. Operating with over 100 trucks, Veterans Carriers specializes in intermodal/drayage shipping and storage. Established in 2017, Veterans Carriers can transport containers to and from port, rail ramps or shipping docks, and deliver the goods with the capacity to serve all the lower 48 states. With 30 of their 105 employees military veterans, Veteran Carriers host an annual car show, Trucking for a Cause golf fundraiser to benefit TACP families and Feed a Trucker Campaign with Enmarket. Visit www.veterancarriers.com for more information.
