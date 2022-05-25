May 25, 2022 - Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire recently held the 8th Annual Wine Women & Shoes events at the Kehoe Iron Works in downtown Savannah.
Aaron Cradduck, superintendent of The Dewitt Tilton Group, was crowned the coveted title of "King of Sole," raising a record-setting $15,834.
"There are few combinations that evoke glamour and fun as much as the perfect fit of Wine, Women & Shoes," said Bill Sorochak, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire. "Savannah's wine-savvy, shoe-loving women kicked up their heels and sipped fine wines, enjoyed signature dishes and gourmet bites, and shopped the latest shoes and accessories from fabulous fashion vendors, all while supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire."
This year’s title event sponsor for Wine, Women & Shoes was The Dewitt Tilton Group, an award-winning commercial and industrial construction company in Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. The title sponsor of the Signature Luncheon & Fashion Show was Woofgang Bakery & Grooming.
“Ronald McDonald House helps so many families who are in need of crucial support while their children are receiving medical treatment. The Dewitt Tilton Group was honored to support this mission,” said Chris Tilton, president of The Dewitt Tilton Group. “The work of the Ronald McDonald House Charities directly complements our mission to make life better in the communities we serve.”
Proceeds from both events help fund the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire, whose mission is to create, find and support programs that directly enhance the health and well-being of children and families. Its flagship Ronald McDonald House provides a warm, home-like atmosphere where families whose children are receiving medical treatment in area hospitals can sleep, eat, watch TV or just relax and most importantly spend time with each other and with other families in similar situations. Their other core programs include the Ronald McDonald House Family Rooms and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile.
“Our services are needed now more than ever as we're still feeling the repercussions of the pandemic,” said Sorochak. “We rely on this event to raise much-needed funds to continue our mission. We’ve enjoyed coming together with the fabulous women of Savannah to support our critical work.”
