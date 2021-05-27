May 27, 2021 - Emmaus House Soup Kitchen has added Somi Benson-Jaja and Stephen Edwards to their board of directors.
"We are excited to add fresh new ideas and perspectives to our board as we continue to grow as an organization," said Ariana Berksteiner, executive director.
Somi Benson-jaja is an award winning commercial portrait photographer and owner of Shot By Somi Studios. Before photography however, Somi was an elementary school music teacher for six years, the president of Sonata, Inc. a music mentoring program for underserved students in our community, and the President of the Armstrong Alumni Association. He is actively involved in the community by serving on the United Way Marketing committee, the Buy Local Savannah Board of Directors, and a 2019 Bigwig for Susan G. Komen Coastal GA. He was recently named to Georgia Southern University’s 40 under 40 2020 Alumni Award class.
Stephen Edwards has practiced law for four decades, focusing primarily on the bond and capital markets, with a particular emphasis on tax issues. He was a partner with Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton in Atlanta for 20 years, and was previously with Morgan Lewis in Philadelphia and Singapore. He is retired from full-time practice, although he occasionally consults on specialized issues and is still frequently involved in Kilpatrick's very active pro bono nonprofit practice.
Located in downtown Savannah, Emmaus House serves hot plates of food each weekday morning to homeless or otherwise needy individuals. The word ‘breakfast’ is used very lightly, as Executive Chef Brandi calls the meal a “time of day rather than a type of food”. Many clients may only see one hot meal a day, so the chef makes sure that each person who sets foot in the door is very well fed.
Clients come primarily from the very many tent communities spread throughout the city, as well as those sleeping on the street. Emmaus House provides a space where individuals experiencing homelessness and hunger can find respite. For more information about Emmaus House visit www.unitedministriessavannah.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.