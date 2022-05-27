May 27, 2022 - The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is seeking nominations for its 2023 list of Places in Peril, an annual list of the state's 10 most endangered historic places. The list is designed to raise awareness about Georgia's significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources, including buildings, structures, districts, archaeological sites and cultural landscapes, that are threatened by demolition, neglect, lack of maintenance, inappropriate development or insensitive public policy.
The submission deadline is Friday, June 17, and the list will be announced in November.
Historic properties are selected for listing based on several criteria:
- Sites must be listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places or the Georgia Register of Historic Places.
- Sites must be subject to a serious threat to their existence or historical, architectural and/or archaeological integrity.
- There must be a demonstrable level of community commitment and support for the preservation of listed sites.
Visit GeorgiaTrust.org for a nomination form. Additional information about past 'Places in Peril' sites can also be found on the Trust's website. Nominations must be postmarked or e-mailed no later than Friday, June 17.
Sites on previous years’ lists include: Capricorn Studios in Macon was fully rehabilitated and transformed into Mercer Music at Capricorn, receiving a Georgia Trust Preservation Award in 2021; Zion Episcopal Church in Talbotton received a $100,000 grant from Historic Columbus Foundation, enabling a full restoration and receiving a Preservation Award from the Georgia Trust; Cohutta African American Civic District received a grant from the Lyndhurst Foundation to help fund a feasibility study for the rehabilitation and sustainability of the district’s buildings; and the Cherry Grove Schoolhouse in Washington was a recent recipient of the Trust’s Callahan Incentive Grant, which is helping to fund the building’s rehabilitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.