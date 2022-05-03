May 3, 2022 - The Savannah Development and Renewal Authority invites nominations for its quarterly Golden Broom Award.
Each quarter, the award recognizes a business, nonprofit organization, or other entity in the greater downtown area for its commitment to beautifying the community by keeping its property well-maintained and visually appealing.
Criteria include:
- Overall business appearance; a well-kept tree lawn, walkway, or storefront
- A consistently clean and litter-free establishment
- Signage quality
- Absence of graffiti
- Landscaping and flowers
To nominate a business, complete and submit the nomination form on the SDRA Website: https://sdra.net/golden-broom-awards/
The nomination deadline is May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.