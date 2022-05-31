May 31, 2022 - Ladies On The Right recently announced that its June 16 "Tea & The" luncheon meeting will feature guest speaker Cheryl K. Crumley. An award-winning journalist, Chumley is an online opinion editor for the Washington Post and the host of its twice weekly Bold and Blunt podcast, as well as the author of several books.
The meeting will be held at The Landings Palmetto Club on June 16 from 12-2:30 p.m., featuring a social hour from 12-1 followed by the luncheon program. The event also serves as a fundraiser for LOTR's charity cause, the House of Hope-Refuge of Love, a non-profit shelter for female victims of sex trafficking based in Brunswick, Ga.
Chumley will be available to sign her latest book, Lockdown, a copy of which is included in the event price. The event will also feature a raffle for gift baskets priced at $5-$20. Additionally, and in the tradition of a high-tea, LOTR will award a prize for the best headdress donned by males and females.
Tickets are available for $50, and must be purchased by June 13 at www.ladiesontheright.org.
