May 31, 2021 - Family Promise of the Coastal Empire is urging the local community to join their social media “sleepout” challenge, ‘Night Without a Bed’ on Saturday, June 26 to raise awareness about and show support for children and families battling homelessness.
The local nonprofit asks participants to sleep anywhere without a bed: car, tent, or a living room floor and post it to social media using the hashtag #NightWithoutABed. In the past, involved families put up tents in their back yards, made forts in their living rooms, wrapped up in blankets on sofas or in sleeping bags on the floor. The organization is also seeking sponsors and donors to support their efforts to end homelessness amongst families in our region.
One in 16 children in the U.S. experiences homelessness by the first grade. They and their families can be found sleeping in motel rooms, with friends, or even in their cars. Kids who face homelessness suffer in other ways, as well – they are more likely to drop out of school, repeat a grade, suffer from depression, and attempt suicide. With this ‘Night Without a Bed’ challenge, the community can demonstrate their support for these children.
“For over 25 years, Family Promise has been helping families in the Coastal Empire who need to find stable housing and develop the skills and tools to succeed independently. We are always striving to ensure families prosper, but we can’t fulfill our mission without the community’s awareness and support,” said Family Promise of the Coastal Empire Executive Director Katrina Bostick. “We ask you and your family to give up your comfortable bed for one night so other children don’t have to. Get creative with it! There’s no way to truly understand what these families face unless we do it ourselves. Our goal with this challenge is to have local families experience what other underprivileged families endure in our very own community, and maybe they will be compelled to lend a helping hand.”
For more information about Family Promise of the Coastal Empire, visit www.familypromisece.org, email info@familypromisece.org or call 912-790-9446.
