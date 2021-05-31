May 31, 2021 - The Savannah African Art Museum is looking for eager volunteers, docents, and interns with good communication skills to assist at the downtown gallery.
Docents will lead tours for diverse groups – from elementary school children to older adults. This is a great opportunity for volunteers interested in learning and teaching about the history and art of West and Central Africa. General volunteers and interns are also needed to help with additional tasks, clerical duties, organizing, and other duties.
Those who volunteer their time and talents or intern with the museum will gain much from the experience. This includes knowledge, an opportunity to interact with people from all around the world, volunteer or community service hours and recommendation letters, internship opportunities, public speaking experience, and the chance to see how a museum operates behind the scenes.
Due to COVID-19, the Savannah African Art Museum is adhering to specific sanitary measures and guidelines to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. So, those who do volunteer can rest assured their health and wellbeing is a top priority and will be as protected as possible. As docents guide patrons through SAAM’s collection of African art and cultural artifacts, they are limiting tour groups to 5, and no more than 10 visitors are in the building at any given time. There are distinct entrances and exits so that there is no crowding of the tour groups. Masks are required by all patrons and staff. Surfaces are sanitized frequently, and hand sanitizer stations are available.
Even those with the busiest of schedules can find a shift or two to meet their availability, thanks to the museum’s varying hours. Shifts are available on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. The time commitment is flexible. Docents will go through training before giving tours of the museum’s collection, no prior experience as a docent or knowledge of African art and history is required. Additionally, docent talking points will be provided. Upon training completion, docents will be expected to give tours to guests visiting the museum. Tours are provided to visitors by walk-in and by appointment.
During volunteer training sessions, docents will learn about the museum and its collection through instruction from the learned museum staff as well as by shadowing current docents on a few tours to get a better understanding of the process. Docent talking points will be explained and reviewed, and volunteers will be provided with some light reading materials to supplement the tour talking points. Over time and with constructive feedback, volunteers will become effective teachers and public speakers, along with being informed about African arts and cultures.
To apply or for more information, please email an updated resume to apply.saam@gmail.com, call the Savannah African Art Museum at 912-721-7724, or visit in person at 201 E. 37th St. Savannah, GA 31401.
Savannah African Art Museum is a nonprofit institution that introduces all audiences to African art and culture. Their mission is to provide engaging experiences that educate and start conversations about the power, diversity, and spirituality of African art. Learn more by visiting www.savannahafricanartmuseum.org or dropping by their location at 201 E. 37th St. for a free tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.