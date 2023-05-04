May 4, 2023 - Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire will once again crown the “King of Sole” top male fundraiser at one of Savannah’s most popular fundraisers, the ninth annual Wine, Women and Shoes event on Thursday, May 11, at the Kehoe Iron Works at the Trustees Garden (660 E. Broughton Street). All the proceeds from this event will directly benefit the RMHC to provide a home away from home for families that have a critically ill or injured child being treated at our local children’s hospital or medical facility.
Local community leaders have teamed up as the Ronald McDonald House Shoe Guys to help raise money as individual fundraisers. The top fundraiser will be crowned “King of Sole” at the Thursday evening event. The 2023 Shoe Guys include:
Sam Bauman - WTOC
Mike Cashwell - Volvo Cars Savannah
Scott Cohen, DDS - Cohen Dental
Max Diekneite - WTOC
Larry Gil - Waterless Sparkle
Jared Hammer - Hammer Insurance
Bruce Mallard - Savannah State University
Jamie McAlister - Savannah Rae’s Popcorn
Cameron Scott - OrangeTheory Fitness Savannah
Mayor Dana Williams - City of Thunderbolt
Wes Aaron – Retired, International Paper
Jared Bacon - Actor/Musician
Kelly Duren – Retired, Educator
Derrol Hutcheson – CereCore Healthcare
Kaleb Smith – Steve E. Powell and Company
Tim Wells – JDog Junk Removal and Hauling, JDog Carpet Cleaning and Floor Care, M2 Repairs and Renovation Management
Wine Women and Shoes events include a fashion show luncheon sponsored by Dillard’s with food prepared by Chef Kirk Blaine on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Networking begins at 10:30 a.m., with lunch to follow at noon. The signature event will be held on Thursday evening, May 11, 2023. VIP pre-event party starts at 6 p.m., with general admittance from 7-10 p.m. The event will showcase 50 different wines to taste, food from over 10 local restaurants and marketplace shopping throughout the venue. Other attractions include a live auction, and a chance to win over $10,000 in gift cards and merchandise in the Key to the Closet and Key to the Cellar raffle.
The Dewitt Tilton Group is Presenting Sponsor for the event and Title Sponsors include David Pence Allstate and Woofgang Bakery & Grooming. Supreme Sling Back sponsors include, Advanced A/V, International Diamond Center, McDonald’s, Summit Funding, Brasseler USA, Media Sponsors include Savannah Magazine and WTOC.
Other sponsors include Pediatrix, Expercare, Martin Brower, LS3P, Memorial Health Hospital, Georgia Power, Chatham Orthopedics, International Paper, Coca cola bottling, Celebritees, Thomas & Hutton, Belfor, The Jack Kolbush Foundation, SOMSA, Port City Logistics, New York Life Savannah, Meyer & Sayers LLP, Tanger Outlets Savannah, Thompson and Thompson Service Group, College Hunks and Hancock Askew, Savannah Smiles and Counter Fitters.
Wine sponsors include Republic National Distributing Company, Southern Crown Partners, Prime Wine and Spirits, Empire Distributors, Inc and Eagle Rock.
