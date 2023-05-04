WWS logo.png

May 4, 2023 - Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire will once again crown the “King of Sole” top male fundraiser at one of Savannah’s most popular fundraisers, the ninth annual Wine, Women and Shoes event on Thursday, May 11, at the Kehoe Iron Works at the Trustees Garden (660 E. Broughton Street). All the proceeds from this event will directly benefit the RMHC to provide a home away from home for families that have a critically ill or injured child being treated at our local children’s hospital or medical facility.

Local community leaders have teamed up as the Ronald McDonald House Shoe Guys to help raise money as individual fundraisers. The top fundraiser will be crowned “King of Sole” at the Thursday evening event. The 2023 Shoe Guys include:

