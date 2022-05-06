May 6, 2022 - Deep Center will present The Village Project: Developing and Discovering How to Build Community in the 21st Century, through a series of community conversations. This project is aimed at creating and developing community within BIPOC spaces in the Savannah-Chatham County area through conversation and action.
The Village project will be presented every Thursday from May 12 to June 2. The event series will allow for community conversation aimed at advocating, encouraging, and allowing youth and adults the opportunity to understand and affirm each other, as well as how to better understand and advocate for issues impacting their day to day lives.
"This series is intended to better address the concerns of our community in a collaborative environment, specifically by hearing from our young people who are affected the most,” says Village Project creator and youth community organizer Martina Yvette.“By addressing the effects of long-standing adversity and how it contributes to insufficiency in our culture, systems, mental health, and ideologies, we can better organize to build a thriving society."
The following topics for the Village Project include: The effects of gang violence on community, self-esteem/self-discovery, LGBTQ+ youth advocacy, mental health, and pre-trial detention and incarceration in the Black and Brown community. See a breakdown of the topics below. To register, click on the link for each workshop.
Who You Be Workshop? Discovering Self-Identity
Thursday, May 12. 4-5 p.m.
Second African Baptist Church 123 Houston Street
The Scars We Don’t See:Addressing the church, LGBTQ Black and Brown youth, and Mental Health
Thursday, May 19. 4-5 p.m.
3025 Bull Street, Deep Center event space (off Clifford Street)
Addressing Gangs and Violence in Savannah
Thursday, May 26. 4-5 p.m.
Second African Baptist Church 123 Houston Street
Incarceration and the Costs of Pretrial Detention
Thursday, June 2. 4-5 p.m.
Second African Baptist Church 123 Houston Street
For more information on the event series, contact Martina Yvette, Youth Community Organizer at martina@deepcenter.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.