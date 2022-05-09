May 9, 2022 - Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire will host the 8th Annual Wine Women & Shoes events Wednesday, May 11, and Thursday, May 12, at the Kehoe Iron Works in downtown Savannah.
The Signature Luncheon & Fashion Show will be held on Wednesday, May 11, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with champagne and shopping at the exclusive Marketplace, followed by a luncheon, fashion show and appearances by the Shoe Guys until 2 p.m.
The main event, an evening of sip-sational wines, more fabulous shopping, culinary delights, raffles, an auction and charming Shoe Guys, will be held on Thursday, May 12, beginning at 6 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 7 p.m. for General Admissions.
"There are few combinations that evoke glamour and fun as much as the perfect fit of Wine, Women & Shoes," said Bill Sorochak, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire. "Savannah's wine-savvy, shoe-loving women will kick up their heels and sip fine wines, enjoy signature dishes and gourmet bites, and shop the latest shoes and accessories from fabulous fashion vendors, all while supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire."
This year’s title event sponsor for Wine, Women & Shoes is The Dewitt Tilton Group, a commercial and industrial construction company in Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. The title sponsor of the Signature Luncheon & Fashion Show is Woofgang Bakery & Grooming.
“Ronald McDonald House helps so many families who are in need of crucial support while their children are receiving medical treatment. The Dewitt Tilton Group is honored to support this mission,” said Chris Tilton, president of The Dewitt Tilton Group. “The work of the Ronald McDonald House Charities directly complements our mission to make life better in the communities we serve.”
“Our services are needed now more than ever as we're still feeling the repercussions of the pandemic,” said Sorochak. “We rely on this event to raise much-needed funds to continue our mission. We’re looking forward to coming together with the fabulous women of Savannah to support our critical work.”
