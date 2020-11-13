November 13, 2020 - Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) has announced the hiring of Melanie Jordan as its new controller. Jordan will be responsible for the oversight of all accounting and financial reporting for the nonprofit organization.
Melanie Jordan graduated Summa Cum Laude from Savannah State in 1997 with a Bachelor’s degree in business administration and brings a vast array of business experience to Historic Savannah Foundation. After college, Jordan worked as an accountant for Dabbs, Hickman, Hill and Cannon, LLP assisting in audits, tax preparation and accounting services for various for profit and not-for-profit clients, and later as a contracted accountant with Arthur, Dana and Company. Jordan was subsequently hired as the controller at Ocean Plaza Beach Resort, where she was responsible for all financial reporting, budget preparation, accounts payable and payroll. Jordan also held the position of controller at the Jewish Educational Alliance and Savannah Jewish Federation, where she was responsible for all financial reporting, overseeing their budget process and maintaining restricted and unrestricted endowment activity. Before coming to HSF, she was the vice president of finance and administration at the United Way of the Coastal Empire, responsible for all financial reporting, budget preparation, oversight of building maintenance and rental, new hire onboarding and a staff of three, and also optimized the use of technology to automate many manual processes.
“We are delighted to welcome Melanie Jordan to our dynamic team,” said HSF President and CEO Sue Adler. “Our staff is incredibly dedicated and always exhibits a strong commitment to upholding our mission: saving buildings, places, and stories that define Savannah’s past, present and future. Melanie – and the wealth of experience she brings – will be a great addition.”
Historic Savannah Foundation, a leading nonprofit preservation and cultural institution, saves buildings, places, and stories that define Savannah’s past, present, and future. Following its formation in 1955, the organization started a Revolving Fund to save endangered historic properties, now totaling nearly 370 buildings throughout several of Savannah’s historic districts. HSF continues to build capacity within its operations, secure new financial resources, improve its image and visibility, and increase public policy efforts to protect Savannah’s historic districts.
For more information about HSF, please visit www.myHSF.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.