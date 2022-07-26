July 26, 2022 - Chatham Savannah Citizen Advocacy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that creates one-to-one voluntary advocacy relationships for people with developmental disabilities for protection, advocacy, and opportunity, has announced that Mike Holland of State Farm Insurance, The Holland Agency, has joined its 2022-23 Board of Directors.
Mike Holland owns the Holland Insurance Agency, a local State Farm office. Established in 2011, Mike is the lead agent where he and his team serve the Greater Savannah and Bluffton markets. Originally a native of Richmond, VA, he came to Savannah in 2011. While building his business, Mike has grown his fondness, passion, and understanding of our coastal community. He is actively engaged in community events and desires to find a place where he can serve.
