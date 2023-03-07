March 7, 2023 - The Board of Trustees of Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum is pleased to announce the selection of Molly Carrott Taylor as the new executive director, effective March 1, 2023.

“Molly Taylor’s museum and business development experience is a tremendous asset to Ships of the Sea,” said Laura Collins, the chair of the Board. “Molly will bring focus to our strategic planning and will be critical to broadening the museum’s outreach to new audiences. Her skillset is vital to Ships of the Sea’s success in expanding our scope as the region’s center of excellence in maritime history while bringing to life the unique stories of the William Scarbrough House and Gardens.”

