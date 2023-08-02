August 2, 2023 - The National Women’s Health Network (NWHN) recently announced the appointment of Nichele Hoskins to its esteemed Board of Directors. As an accomplished health journalist and dedicated advocate for women’s health and racial health equity, Hoskins brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for empowering women with information and support. Her diverse background and commitment to addressing health inequities make her an invaluable addition to the NWHN’s leadership.
Hoskins currently serves as the Communication Manager for COVID/Flu at Healthy Savannah under the Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant. She has been instrumental in building community health knowledge and promoting access to vital information on COVID-19, seasonal flu, and vaccines.
Under the REACH grant, awarded by the CDC, she has worked to reduce the disproportionate burden many health issues place on Black and Latiné communities in Chatham County. Prior to her current role, Hoskins served as a senior editor at renowned national publications, including Health and Heart & Soul magazines, and began her journalism career at daily newspapers such as The Sacramento Bee, The Savannah Morning News, the Shreveport Journal, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Nichele Hoskins has long championed women’s health and racial health equity, serving as a national spokeswoman for WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease. Her dedication to promoting women’s access to proper preventive care, diagnosis, and treatment for heart disease is commendable. She has also been actively involved in the community as a board member of the Forsyth Farmer’s Market and a member of the Savannah (Ga.) Chapter of the Links Inc.
Expressing her enthusiasm about joining the NWHN’s Board of Directors, Hoskins said, “I know of NWHN as a women’s organization in the truest sense of the word, offering comprehensive services to empower those who identify as women with information about health and support. I was in elementary school when it was founded, and to its credit, the NWHN continues the work it began in 1975, changing as the needs of women and the issues we’ve faced have changed.”
Denise Hyater Lindenmuth, Executive Director of the National Women’s Health Network, warmly welcomed Nichele Hoskins, stating, “We are thrilled to have Nichele join our Board. Her deep-rooted commitment to women’s health and extensive experience as a health journalist will be invaluable in advancing our mission. We look forward to collaborating with Nichele as we strive to address health inequities, provide comprehensive support to women, and advocate for meaningful change in health care.”
