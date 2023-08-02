August 2, 2023 - The National Women’s Health Network (NWHN) recently announced the appointment of Nichele Hoskins to its esteemed Board of Directors. As an accomplished health journalist and dedicated advocate for women’s health and racial health equity, Hoskins brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for empowering women with information and support. Her diverse background and commitment to addressing health inequities make her an invaluable addition to the NWHN’s leadership. 

Hoskins currently serves as the Communication Manager for COVID/Flu at Healthy Savannah under the Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant. She has been instrumental in building community health knowledge and promoting access to vital information on COVID-19, seasonal flu, and vaccines. 

